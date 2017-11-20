Roundup: Kalu Scores, Simon Returns In Gent Win; Onazi Returns To Trabzonspor Action

By James Agberebi: Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu was on target for Gent who thrashed 10-man Lokeren 3-0 away in the Belgian top flight on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, made a return to Gent’s first team after being sidelined with injury.

Kalu scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-0.

Brecht Dejaeghere put Gent 1-0 up while Samuel Gigot scored Gent’s third goal on 84 minutes.

Lokeren’s Tracy Mpati was sent off zin the 54th minute.

The win took Gent to 10th on 19 points in the 16-team league table.

The goal was Kalu’s fourth after 11 league games for Gent this season.

In the Turkish Super League, Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi recovered from injury to feature for Trabzonspor who beat visiting Osmanlispor 4-3.

Nigerian duo Aminu Umar and Raheem Lawal both played for Osmanlispor.

Onazi saw action for 90 minutes in the game against Osmanlispor.

Trabzonspor are now 11th on 16 points in the Turkish first division.

And in the Serie A, Joel Obi provided the assist for Daniele Baselli in Torino’s 1-1 home draw against 10-man Chievo Verona.

Baselli scored in the 34th to draw Torino level after Perparim Hetemaj had given Chievo the lead on 14 minutes.

Ivan Radovanovic was sent off for Chievo with two minutes remaining.

