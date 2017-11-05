By James Agberebi:

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Hapoel Beer Sheva, in their 2-0 away win against Maccabi Petach Tikva in the Israeli Super League (first division) on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports .

Nwakaeme scored in the 77th minute to double Hapoel’s lead after Ben Sahar had opened scoring on 60 minutes.

The goal was Nwakaeme’s fourth after seven league appearances, and he has also scored in each of his last three games.

The win took Hapoel to third on 20 points with a game in hand, having played nine games, in the 14-team Israeli league table.

They are three points adrift of leaders Hapoel Haifa who have played a game more.

Also on target was Sylvester Igboun for UFA who lost 3-1 away to Spartak Moscow in the Russian top flight.

Igboun broke the deadlock for UFA in the 10th minute before goals from Fernando (37th minute), Quincy Promes (63rd minute) and Luiz Adriano (79th minute), secured the win for Spartak.

Igboun’s goal was his fourth in 16 league appearances for UFA in the current campaign.

In the Belgian top flight, loanee striker from Everton, Henry Onyekuru, was brought on in the 71st minute but fired blanks in Anderlecht’s 0-0 home draw against Club Brugge.

The game which was Onyekuru’s 13th league appearance with six goals, has now seen him go four straight games without a goal.

Oghenekaro Etebo made an appearance for Feirense but could not prevent them from losing 1-0 at home to Maritimo in a Portuguese first division league clash.

Etebo was on from the start and played throughout the encounter.

He has made 11 league appearances for Feirense so far this season with three goals.

And in the Netherlands Eredivisie, Tyrone Ebuehi made his 11th league appearance for ADO Den Haag who held champions Feyenoord to a 2-2 draw.

Ebuehi saw 90 minutes of action for ADO Den Haag.

