By Johnny Edward:

Three Nigerian players; Paul Onuachu, Gbolahan Salami and Taiwo Awoniyi were on target for their respective clubs who recorded wins on Friday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Paul Onuachu was on target for FC Midtjylland who defeated AC Horsens 4-2 to move up the summit of the Danish Superliga table.

The win was FC Midtjylland’s sixth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Onuachu wrapped up the win in the 87th minute with his 15th goal of the season after goals from Alexander Soerloth,Filip Novak, Mikkel Duelund cancelled out strikes from Mikkel Qvist and Jonas Thorsen in each half of the game.

Onuachu has made 17 appearances so far for FC Midtjylland in all competitions.

In Finland, Gbolahan Salami, came off the substitute’s bench to score his ninth league goal of the season for Kuopion Palloseura who beat JJK Jyväskylä 2-1 in a the Finnish top division the Veikkausliiga match.

Salami, replaced Ats Purje for his 25th appearance of the season. His compatriot, Gabriel Reuben who started the encounter was yellow carded in the 57th minute in what was his 30th appearance this season. Reuben has scored seven goals from his defensive midfield role.

In Belgium, Taiwo Awoniyi bagged his fourth goal of the season in the Jupiler League (five in all competitions), for Royal Excel Mouscron who lost 3-1 at home to Uche Agbo’s Standard Liege.

The 20 year old Awoniyi restored parity for Royal Excel Mouscron four minutes into the second half after Sebastien Locigno’s scored an own goal in the 33rd minute.

Orlando Sa and a stoppage time penalty goal from Edmilson Junior sealed the win for Standard Liege.

The former U-17, U-20 and U-23 forward has made nine Belgian Jupiler League appearances for Royal Excel Mouscron who remain fifth with 18 points from 11 games.

For Uche Agbo, it was his 11th start of the season for Standard Liege who moved up to eight in the table with 15 points from 11 games.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.