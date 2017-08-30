Rohr: FIFA Clearance May Delay Aina’s Debut

By Kayode‎ Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Despite impressing a lot of people in his first training with the Super Eagles on Tuesday, the hope of Hull City’s Ola Aina making his debut for Nigeria on Friday hangs in the balance with FIFA yet to give him the all-clear signal to play for his fatherland, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. ‎

This much was revealed by Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr while answering questions concerning the 20-year old Chelsea player who is on loan at Hull City.

“We have to wait on FIFA to give him final clearance. I spoke to some of our officials and they have told me there’s just one letter left before he’s cleared. I don’t understand it. He has a Nigerian passport and his parents are Nigerian so how else do you want him to prove he’s Nigerian? ,” Rohr told the media in Uyo on Wednesday.

“Anyways, I hope he will be cleared in time but, as a precaution, we have Uche Agbo on standby in case the clearance does not come in time before the match.”

Aina is spending the season on loan with The Tigers , Hull City, after coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.