Rummenigge: Sanchez Has Already Decided His Next Club And It’s Not Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has doused speculations that Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is a transfer target for hic club but insists the Chilean has made up his mind on dumping the Gunners for another club at the end of the season.

Manchester City are regarded as favourites to land Sanchez – they attempted to buy the former Barcelona man, whose contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 season – in the previous transfer window, only to be rebuffed by their Premier League rivals.

Arsene Wenger said this week he expects the Chile forward to remain with Arsenal, stating: “You say everybody thinks City will come in for Alexis – I am part of everybody and I don’t think he will go.”

However, in ruling out a Bayern move for the player, Rummenigge suggested Sanchez had already chosen his next destination.

Rummenigge told Sky: “I think Sanchez has already decided for a club, so I suppose that the door will be closed in January.

“That’s not an issue, and he is no direct substitute for Robert Lewandowski, as he is not a real centre-forward.”

Much has been made of Bayern’s apparent lack of depth in attack, with an injury to Thomas Muller meaning back-up for Lewandowski is currently in short supply

“The possibilities [to bring in an additional forward] will be limited,” Rummenigge added.

“If you have a good player, you will not give it up just for a huge amount of money. We will not be ready to spend horrendous money on a transfer. But maybe there is a good candidate who does not cost a lot of money and makes sense.”

