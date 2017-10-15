FIFA Appoint Gabonese, Burkinabe Officials For Algeria Vs Nigeria Clash

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have picked Gabonese and Bukina Faso officials as centre and assistant referees for the November 11 Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Federation of Algeria Football (FAF) confirmed on their official website that Mr Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane of Gabon will serve as centre referee and will be assisted MM. Aboubacar Doumbouya of Guinea and Seydou Tiama of Burkina Faso.

Mr. Juste Ephrem Zio of Burkina Faso will serve as fourth official for the dead rubber encounter slated for Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.
Other officials include Mr. Omer Kouamé Dehoule of Côte d’Ivoire who was picked as Match

Commissioner while Mr. Aden Robleh Rayaleh of Djibouti is the referee inspector the encounter.
Nigeria’s Super Eagles claimed African qualifying Group B’s sole Russia 2018 ticket with 13 points from five matches at the expense of Cameroun, Zambia and Algeria.

