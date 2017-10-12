Russia 2018: The Fun Starts Now!

What Next For The Eagles?

THE Eagles still have that outstanding game away to Algeria to play. Although it’s now an inconsequential dead rubber, my view is that Rorh should use it to commence his preparations for the World Cup finals in earnest. He should field a strong team, although he might tweak the lineup considerably to have a look at some other players staking claims for seats on the plane to Russia.

The Joy and the Agony

THE relative ease of the Super Eagles qualification for Russia with a game to spare appears to have muted the celebration by Nigerian soccer fans. The threat posed at the start by our rivals in the Group of Death (Algeria, Cameroun and Zambia) was so comprehensively dealt with that some of us still can’t believe it! Maybe that is why our celebration has been rather understated..

However, a look at the reactions in other parts of the world aptly demonstrates the joy and agony that several countries experienced last weekend as the race to Russia reached a climax.