Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw at home in the first leg of their World Cup play-off with Republic of Ireland on Saturday and Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has held the pitch at the Parken Stadium responsible for the result.

Leicester City goalkeeper Schmeichel criticised the state of the pitch, telling Sky Sports: “I’ve heard the Irish pitch is a bit better, so hopefully we can get our game going a little more over there.

“There was no grass on it. No grass and it was soft. It reminded of the old days in Bury in League Two and that kind of pitch. It was the same for both teams, but it is disappointing for such a big game.

“We tried to play fast football, but we had to take an extra touch all the time to hold on to the ball. It made a little difference, but that’s no excuse. It was just for both teams.”

The Danes must now try to seal a spot in the tournament with victory in the return leg in Dublin on Tuesday.

