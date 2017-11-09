Croatia gave their hopes of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia a big boost with their impressive 4-1 home win against Greece in the European qualifying play-offs first leg on Thursday in Zagreb.

Croatia took the lead thanks to Real Madrid star Luka Modric who converted a 13th minute penalty.

Croatia doubled their lead in the 19th minute through Nikola Kalinic but Sokratis Papastathopoulos pulled a goal back for Greece in the 30th minute.

In the 33rd minute, Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic restored Croatia’s two-goal advantage before Andrej Kramaric scored in the 49th minute to give Croatia a 4-1 win.

In another play-off first leg on Thursday in Belfast, Northern Ireland may have to wait for their first World Cup appearance since Mexico 1986 as they lost 1-0 at home to Switzerland.

The only goal of the game was scored by AC Milan’s Ricardo Rodriguez from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.