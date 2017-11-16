RUSSIA 2018: Super Eagles In Pot 4, Could Draw Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France

The pots were announced by FIFA on their official website on Thursday.
It was confirmed in September, by the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions, that all teams will be allocated to (eight-team) pots 1 to 4 based on sporting principles.
The October 2017 edition of the FIFA world ranking will be used to allocate all qualified teams to the four pots according to their ranking in descending order, after hosts Russia who take the top seeding spot.
As it is, Nigeria will draw one team each from Pot 1, Pot 2 and Pot 3, which are perceived to have stronger sides than Pot 4.
With the pots confirmed, the Super Eagles might be drawn against world heavyweights like champions Germany, Argentina, Brazil, France, who are all in Pot 1.
Other teams in Pot 1 are hosts Russia, Belgium, Poland, Portugal.
Pot 2 has Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia.
In Pot 3 are Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal and Iran.
While in Pot 4 the other teams alongside Nigeria are Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.
The Final Draw will take place on Friday 1 December at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace.
2018 World Cup Pots:
Pot 1: France, Belgium, Russia, Portugal, Poland, Brazil, Germany, Argentina.
Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
Pot 4: Serbia, Australia, Nigeria, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
COMMENTS
I will go for poland , Switzerland, Iran and Nigeria .Though beating the best teams will give us more confidence to win the Cup , so what ever they bring come the draw , super Eagles should plan to beat the best !!…..that is why is important to play more friendly with the best now like Germany , France and Portugal in order to psych the boys and test their mental before the main game .Generally is important to start smoothly by taking on the smaller flies as aforementioned while meeting the big teams in the second round .This Super Eagles and the way Rohr is going about our preparation gives me the feelings that we will reach the semi’s if all things being equal !!…
Nff under the leadership is also doing a great job on this too.For now we have the first team , bench and the coach to take us there , what we may need is a sound psychologist to help psych the boys for the greater work ahead and from what we saw against Argentina, we may have such a sound psychologist too in the team …go eagles and bring the cup home!!