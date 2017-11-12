By James Agberebi: Russia top flight club defender, Bryan Idowu, has joined the Super Eagles squad in Krasnodar, Russia, ahead of their international friendly against Argentina on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Idowu’s arrival was confirmed on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was initially included in the standby list released by Gernot Rohr ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the friendly with Argentina.

“Russia based Bryan Idowu has joined up with the rest of the squad in Krasnodar ahead of Tuesday’s friendly vs Argentina. He is very happy to be here,” the Super Eagles’ Tweet informs.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, to a Nigerian father and a mother who is half-Russian and half-Nigerian, Idowu has made 14 league appearances for Amkar Perm this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles arrived Krasnodar on Saturday after playing 1-1 draw with hosts Algeria in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Constantine on Friday.

Argentina pipped 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia 1-0 on Saturday with Manchester City record goal scorer Sergio Aguero bagging the goal.

