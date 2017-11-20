Rwanda Captain Banks On CECAFA Test For CHAN Success

By Hanifat Mustapha: The captain of Rwanda’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) team Eric ‘Bakame’ Ndayishimiye has admitted that the upcoming Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup tournament will be a tournament of motivation for the team ahead of the continental tournament in Morocco.

Rwanda are in the same 2018 CHAN group as Nigeria, Libya and Equatorial Guinea, while they are in Pool A alongside Tanzania, Zanzibar and the invited Libya in the CECAFA tournament.

“The CECAFA Challenge Cup will give us a real picture of how we will perform in CHAN. We want to go into CECAFA looking to win all our games, which would be a big morale booster,” Bakame told ferwafa.rw.

“We are in the same group as Libya in CECAFA and at CHAN finals, so it will help us to know how they play.

“We know we have to deliver during CECAFA, which will help us to build a strong team and morale for CHAN.”

Rwanda and hosts Kenya will face off in the opening match of this year’s CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup which will be staged from December 3 to December 2017.

CHAN, the biennial championship reserved for players in their domestic leagues, will take place from January 13 to February 4 in Morocco. The matches of Group C will be played in Tangier.

