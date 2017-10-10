Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League home clash against rivals Manchester United due to a hamstring injury.

Mane’s injury was confirmed by Liverpool on their official website on Tuesday .

A statement on the Reds website reads: “Sadio Mane is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty, Liverpool FC can confirm.

“The winger was substituted 89 minutes into Senegal’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday .

“And it has now been confirmed that he picked up an injury during that fixture that could keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

“Mane, whose lay-off will commence when Manchester United visit Anfield on Saturday , has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances this term.”

Mane was included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon D’or which was released on Monday .

Read Also: Klopp Remonstrates Over Mane Red Card In Liverpool Humiliation At Man City