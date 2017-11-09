Sadiq On Target In Torino Friendly Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq was amongst the goals for Torino who defeated Serie D club ASD Calcio Chieri 1955 3-0 in a friendly game on Thursday.

Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Olympics hero Sadiq, 20, gave Torino a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute before Lucas Boye doubled their lead on 32nd minute.

And in the 50th minute, Lyanco made it 3-0 in favour of Torino.

Torino’s next league game is at home against Chievo on Sunday, November 19.

The Turin-based club are currently eighth on 17 points in the Italian Serie A.

Sadiq, who was in the U-23 Eagles squad that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, has made just three league appearances for Torino since joining them on loan from Roma in the summer.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.