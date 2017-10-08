Salah Fires Egypt To First World Cup Since 1990

By James Agberebi: Egypt have qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia after edging Congo 2-1 in a thrilling Group E encounter in Alexandria on Sunday.Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the hero as his second half brace helped Egypt qualify for their first World Cup since Italia 1990 and their third ever qualification after debuting at the 1934 edition also in Italy.
Arnold Bouka Moutou was the scorer for Congo late in the game.
The win means Egypt now hold an unassailable lead on 12 points, become the second African team after Nigeria to qualify for next year’s World Cup with a game to spare.
After a 0-0 first half, Salah eventually calmed the Egyptian fans nerves by breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute.
With just three minutes left, Congo equalised through Moutou.
But in the 95th minute, Egypt were awarded a penalty which Salah converted to send the whole nation into wild jubilation.
Their last group fixture is an inconsequential game away to Ghana while Congo will entertain Uganda.
Sorry for the Ghanians. Am really glad the Egyptians made it after a long absence from the tournament. I am sure they will represent Africa well with our darling super Eagles