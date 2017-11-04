Salah Hits Brace, Oxlade Bags First Goal As Liverpool Hammer West Ham

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah scored a brace for Liverpool who defeated West Ham 4-1 in their Premier League clash to pile misery on Slaven Bilic’s side on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Other strikes from Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sealed a comfortable win for Liverpool- their fifth of the season in the league.

The win took Liverpool up to sixth in the English Premier League table with 19 points from 11 games.

West Ham came close to breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute through Andre Ayew who poked Manuel Lanzini’s through-pass past Simon Mignolet on to the upright.

A weak challenge in the Liverpool half saw Aaron Cresswell isolated three on one and Senegal star Mane found Salah who beat Joe Hart from close range in the 22nd minute for his 11th goal of the season in all competitions, sixth in the league.

Both Mane and Salah are in the running for the 2017 African Player of the Year award.

Two minutes later, Joel Matip doubled his side’s lead. The Cameroonian reacted quickest, tapping in a rebound from close range after Hart had parried Mark Noble’s deflection to his path.

A mis-judged timing on the path of Joe Gomez saw Manuel Lanzini chest down Andre Ayew’s cross to the back post before the Argentine poked the ball past Simon Mignolet to bring the Hammers back into the game but their celebration was shortlived.

Suprisingly from kick-off, Liverpool restored their two-goal advantage in the 56th minute when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bundled in his rebound into the roof of the net for his first league goal for Liverpool.

West Ham came close to making it 3-2 in the 62nd minute from a free-kick from the left by Lanzini, but Javier Hernandez’s flicked header went inches off target.

Liverpool put the game beyond the Hammers in the 75th minute after Salah was picked out by Mane. Salah took a brilliant forst touch before firing past Hart with his left foot for his sixth goal in five games and seventh in the Premier League this season.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.