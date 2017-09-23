Salami Dreams Europa League Ticket With Finland’s KuPS

By Johnny Edward:

Kuopio Palloseura (KuPS) striker, Gbolahan Salami, has revealed that one of his ambitions this season is to help his club secure qualification to feature in one of Europe’s competitions next term, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

KuPS’ are currently occupying the final UEFA Europa League spot in the Finnish top flight table with 43 points from 27 games, one point ahead of Ilves in fourth position.

Former Warri Wolves striker Salami has scored seven goals in 20 league appearances for KuPS this season and is expected to lead KuPS’ attack when they host HIFK in Sunday’s Finnish Veikkausliiga encounter.

Salami expressed his confidence that a Europa League place remains a possibility, but acknowledged his team must avoid dropping more points in their remaining six games.

“The Europa League spot is not out of sight,” the Super Eagles striker told Completesportsnigeria.com. “We just need to keep winning ways, that’s it.

“We’ve got big games coming up and we’ve got to be ready to fight to win those games.”

Read Also: Mourinho Raring To Unleash Resurgent Martial On Southampton, Unsure About Pogba’s Return Date

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.