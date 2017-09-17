Salami Scores In KuPS’ Away Win, Omeruo Makes Kasimpasa Debut; Balogun, Aina, Ambrose In Action

By James Agberebi :

Nigerian striker Gbolahan Salami was on target for KuPS in their 3-1 away win against VPS in the Finnish League on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Salami scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-1 for KuPS.

The goal was Salami’s seventh in 20 league appearances for KuPS this season.

In the German Bundesliga Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun featured for 90 minutes in FSV Mainz 4-0 away defeat to Bayern Munich.

It was Balogun’s second league appearance for Mainz this season.

In the course of the game, Balogun had to briefly go off to receive treatment after sustaining a knock but went back to continue the game.

Still in the German Bundesliga, Nigeria youngster Victor Osimhen’s wait for his league debut continued as he was benched in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 away loss to Stuttgart.

In the Turkish Super League, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo made his debut for Kasimpasa in his second spell but ended on the losing side following their 2-0 away loss to Galatasaray.

Omeruo who is on loan from Chelsea, was brought on in the 67th minute.

Also in action for Kasimpasa was Emem Eduok who was also brought on in the second half.

In the Scottish Premiership, Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose featured for Hibernian who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Motherwell.

Ambrose played the full 90 minutes in the game for Hibernian.

And in the English Championship, Super Eagles young defender Ola Aina made an appearance for Hull City who came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Sunderland.

Aina who was in for 90 minutes, is on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea.