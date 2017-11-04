Salisu Hails Moses, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi CAF Awards Nomination

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has hailed the nomination of the trio of Victor Moses, William Troost- Ekong and Junior Ajayi for the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Moses, who had an outstanding year by helping Chelsea win the 2016/2017 English Premier League title and centre- back Troost-Ekong who has been in good form for Turkish club, Bursaspor this season, were nominated along with the likes of Saido Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Sallah and Eric Bailly for the honour of the best footballer on the continent.

Former U-23 Eagles forward, Junior Ajayi was recognised for his impressive showing for Egyptian outfit Al Ahly in the race for the African player of the year based in Africa award.

“It is good that our players are getting recognised for their efforts for both clubs and country, ” Salisu who once handled Nigeria Professional Football League teams, Enyimba and Kano Pillars told Completesportsnigeria. com.

“Moses had a good season with Chelsea in an unfamiliar role which was a fantastic achievement for him and Ekong too has done well for his club and also with us.

“I hope one of them including Ajayi in his own category come out as the winner at the end of the day but it is going to be tough with the other players on the list.

“I’m happy for them because getting on the list itself is a big achievement if you consider the number of players in Africa, both home and abroad.”

Winners will be decided by votes from the head coaches/Technical Directors of African FAs, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts.

The Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

No Nigerian player has won the main prize since former Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo went home with the award in 1999.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.