Salisu To Retain Home Eagles WAFU Cup Team For CHAN

By Adeboye Amosu: Home-based Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf will stick with the majority of the players that played at the recent WAFU Nations Cup for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles will make their third appearance at CHAN and will play in Group C with Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The team came second at the WAFU Cup competition in September, losing 4-1 to perennial rivals and hosts Ghana in the final.

The 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season is expected to kick off on January 14 which leaves Yusuf little or no chance of scouting for new players.

“Coach Salisu Yusuf will surely stick with the players that played at the WAFU Cup. Aside from losing to Ghana in the final, most of the players did well at the competition and he does not see the need to totally overhaul the team,” a reliable source close to the coach revealed to Completesportsnigeria. com.

“More so, the new NPFL season will very close to the CHAN which makes it difficult to really look out for new players.

“The only opportunity for the technical crew to scout for new players is the Super Six in Kano. There are some players who did well in the league last season who will play in the competition and we hope to have a closer look at them again.

“The idea is to have a strong team that will challenge for the title in Morocco and we will work hard to achieve that objective.”

The Home Eagles who are expected to camp in Morocco for the CHAN will look to better their previous outing at the competition in Rwanda where they lost out in the first round.

CHAN is scheduled for Morocco from January 13 to February 4, 2018.

Nigeria’s opening game of the competition is against Rwanda on January 15 in Tangier.

