Sammy Ameobi Makes Championship Team Of The Week

By James Agberebi: Nigerian-born former England junior international Sammy Ameobi has been included in the English Championship Player of the Week.

Ameobi’s inclusion in the Team of the Week was published by football facts and stats website, whoscored.com.

The 25-year-old former Newcastle forward scored Bolton Wanderers’ first goal in the 10th minute in their 2-1 home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sam Hutchison doubled Bolton’s lead in the 61st minute before Kieran Lee pulled a goal back for Sheffield on c68 minutes.

Despite the win, Bolton remain bottom on five points in the 24-team Championship table.

English Championship Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

David Bentley (Brentford)

Defenders

Denis Odoi (Fulham)

Chris Basham (Sheffield United)

Jack O’Connell (Sheffield United)

Josh Earl (Preston)

Midfielders

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers)

Joey van den Berg (Reading)

Luke Freeman (QPR)

Sean Maguire (Preston)

Forwards

Matej Vydra (Derby County)

Diogo Jota (Wolves)

