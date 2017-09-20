Embattled England women’s national team head coach Mark Sampson is set to leave his role as manager after fresh misconduct allegations were made against him.

Sampson’s fresh allegations come after his side beat Russia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, Sampson’s departure relates to fresh allegations regarding his behaviour in a previous role some years ago.

The BBC reports that the English Football Association are expected to confirm Sampson’s departure at a press conference later today (Wednesday).

Sampson was recently accused of discrimination by Nigerian-born England and Chelsea forward Eniola Aluko but has been cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations.

Last week, the FA confirmed it was looking to re-open its investigation into the claims against Sampson after further evidence was submitted.

Sampson was alleged to have asked mixed race England midfielder Drew Spence whether she had been arrested during a tournament in 2015, a claim which he denied.

The claim was first made by Spence’s team-mate Aluko, and Spence has since submitted written evidence to support it.

In a separate allegation, Aluko claimed Sampson told her to make sure her Nigerian relatives did not “bring Ebola” to an England game at Wembley in 2014.

Senior FA executives are set to face a parliamentary inquiry over the investigations after Aluko initially raised a “bullying and harassment” grievance against Sampson in response to an internal cultural review.

Aluko, who has 102 caps and fellow England forward Lianne Sanderson have been invited to give evidence to the select committee hearing planned for mid-October.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.