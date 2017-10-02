Sanchez Beats Monreal, Iwobi To Arsenal’s Best Player Award Vs Brighton

By James Agberebi:

‎Chile star Alexis Sanches beat Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi to Arsenal’s Man of the Match award in their 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This results of a poll was announced on Arsenal’s official website on Monday after Arsenal fans cast their votes for a four-man shortlist that had Sanchez, Iwobi, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi.

Both Iwobi and Sanchez were involved in Arsenal’s second goal, with the Nigerian finishing off a brilliant back heel pass from the Chile international to double Arsenal’s lead.

Monreal gave Arsenal the lead in the first while Mustafi was brilliant in defence for Arsenal.

Sanchez polled 51 per cent of the votes cast to finish top.

In second place is Nacho Monreal who got 30 per cent of the votes, while Iwobi is third with 14 per cent.‎ Mustafi finished fourth after securing just five per cent of the votes.

The win against Brighton moved Arsenal to fifth position on 13 points in the Premier League table after seven games.

