Sanchez Posts ‘Sad’ Selfie On Instagram But Wenger Insists On £30m Fee For Want-away Manchester City Target

With his exit from Arsenal now apparently irrevocable, the Gunners will demand at least £30m from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez in January – as Arsene Wenger refuses to budge on his price demands.

The 28-year-old is desperate to quit the Gunners, posting a sad selfie following his omission for their clash against Norwich earlier this week.

He wanted to join City in the summer, but a move could not be struck despite their attempts to sign him on deadline day.

And Pep Guardiola is willing to splash out £20m for the Chilean in January, despite him having just six-months left on his deal.

Wenger is reluctant to let Sanchez leave for a league rival, but has accepted he will not being staying at the Emirates.

An Etihad source said: “Arsenal are not blinking yet on Alexis. We will only pay £20m for him in January.

“Arsenal are still sending the message that they want over £30m. Something has to give either way.

“Pep thinks he could prove the difference between Premier and Champions League success and failure.

“Sanchez still wants the move from what we understand. We feel we have some leverage right now.”

The ex-Udinese star joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 for £31.7m, and scored during their 5-2 thrashing of Everton last Sunday.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.