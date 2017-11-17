Sane, Boufal Win Premier League October Best Player, Goal Awards

1

Sane, Boufal Win Premier League October Best Player, Goal Awards

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has been voted the Premier League Player of the Month for October following his impressive displays in the month.

The German, 21, scored and assisted in each of City’s three league wins in October and no player matched his goal contribution.

Sane received the most combined votes from a panel of experts, Premier League captains and fans to claim the prize ahead of his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray, Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Soufiane Boufal of Southampton  has won October’s Carling Goal of the Month for his solo strike against West Brom on 21 October.

“It was a good goal and I am so happy to win this trophy,” Boufal told the Premier League website. “It’s my best goal. My preference is a mazy run; it’s more fun.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Hazard, Kante Bag Chelsea Best Player Awards
  2. Wenger, Guardiola, Pochettino, De Bruyne, Monreal Up For EPL October Manager, Player Awards
  3. Conte, Hazard Win EPL October Best Coach, Player Awards
  4. Aguero, Koeman Win Premier League January Awards
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • Abua Goodnews 3 hours

    Just shows you that Manchester city have
    better manager and quality players than
    Manutd. Mourinho has never won the
    manager of the month award since he took
    over at manutd. No manutd player has won
    the player of the month since mourinho
    became their manager. That’s what you get
    when you play negative football.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *