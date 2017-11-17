Sane, Boufal Win Premier League October Best Player, Goal Awards

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has been voted the Premier League Player of the Month for October following his impressive displays in the month.

The German, 21, scored and assisted in each of City’s three league wins in October and no player matched his goal contribution.

Sane received the most combined votes from a panel of experts, Premier League captains and fans to claim the prize ahead of his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray, Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Soufiane Boufal of Southampton has won October’s Carling Goal of the Month for his solo strike against West Brom on 21 October.

“It was a good goal and I am so happy to win this trophy,” Boufal told the Premier League website. “It’s my best goal. My preference is a mazy run; it’s more fun.”

