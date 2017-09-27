Scholes Hails Top Quality Of Mourinho’s Man United

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes Wednesday hailed the strength and depth of talent in the current United side coached by Jose Mourinho.

United are gearing up for their Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game against CSKA Moscow. Scholes, a United great, who is in Dubai for the the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier Futsal League spoke to the media on his impression of his former team.

“I remember when there was me and Roy [Keane], [Juan Sebastian] Veron, Nicky Butt and Ryan [Giggs] who played in central midfield,” Scholes recalled fondly in his interview with the media ahead of his Futsal’s team (Bengaluru Royals) first game on Thursday.

“There was an abundance of good midfielders and I think now they’ve got the same kind of squad.

“You’ve got Herrera who is not getting a game, Michael Carrick who’s not getting a game.

“Pogba and Matic seem to be the first choice but Mourinho can mix and match; the midfield should be as good as any.”

Scholes who is currently co-owner of Salford City and a television pundit for BT Sport played for the Red Devils’ senior side between 1993 and 2013. He had a spell with the United youth team before his progession to the first team.

