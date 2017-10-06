Semitoje: Eagles Defence Must Be Focused Against The Pacy Zambians

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Former Nigeria defender, Isaac Semitoje, has warned that a very focused defence line by would be key to Super Eagles’ victory against Zambia in Saturday’s decisive 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Gernot Rohr’s team will clinch Group B ticket with a win against the Zambians. Super Eagles won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in Ndola last year.

“The defenders must be wary of the pacy Zambians. I hope they remain focused all through the match,’ Semitoje told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“Staying disciplined is key to getting the three points tomorrow (Saturday).

“But our players should know that this match is the most important match for the country .

“It” is about winning, and again the first goal is important. We should not let them score first. Good luck to the team,” the onetime Iwuanyanwu Nationale centre-back added.

