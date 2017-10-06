Semitoje: Eagles Defence Must Be Focused Against The Pacy Zambians

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Former Nigeria defender, Isaac Semitoje, has warned that a very focused defence line by would be key to Super Eagles’ victory against Zambia in Saturday’s decisive 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Gernot Rohr’s team will clinch Group B ticket with a win against the Zambians. Super Eagles won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in Ndola last year.
“The defenders must be wary of the pacy Zambians. I hope they remain focused all through the match,’ Semitoje told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“Staying disciplined is key to getting the three points tomorrow (Saturday).
“But our players should know that this match is the most important match for the country .
"It" is about winning, and again the first goal is important. We should not let them score first. Good luck to the team," the onetime Iwuanyanwu Nationale centre-back added.
