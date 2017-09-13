Serena Shares First Picture Of New Daughter Alexis Olympia

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has shared a picture of her new baby Alexis on social media.

Serena, 35, gave birth to her first child, a girl, two weeks ago. The father and Serena’s fiancee is Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ️ ️,” Serena wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ohanian also posted on Serena’s website a video of the journey of Alexis, from early sonograms to a pregnant Serena jokingly calling the Australian Open trophy her “baby” to leaving the hospital.

“We had a lot of complications, but look who we got,” Serena says in the video as the family prepares to leave the hospital after what she says is a six-day stay. “We got a baby girl.”

Serena, the most successful tennis player in the Open era with 23 Grand Slam titles, won the Australian Open in January while pregnant with Alexis.