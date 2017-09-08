Shakespeare Casts Doubts On Iheanacho’s Full Fitness For Chelsea Clash

By Johnny Edward:

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is doubtful to face Chelsea in Saturday’s English Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho has only seen 10 minutes of action (which was against Arsenal in their opening day fixture) since he joined the Foxes in a £25m switch from Manchester City last month and according to Shakespeare in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the 20-year-old is a ‘wait and see’.

The Nigerian international featured for Nigeria during the international break against Cameroon over two legs and was on target in their home fixture in Uyo after recovering from a toe injury.

“Kelechi didn’t play as much as probably he hoped (for Nigeria) but he’s trained with us for the last couple of days. He’s short on minutes but we’ll have to go with how we see that as well,” Shakespeare said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Shakespeare also addressed FIFA’s rejection of Leicester City’s application to sign midfielder Adrien Silva after the Foxes missed the deadline by 14 seconds, and the exit of Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea who visit on Saturday.

“We know that a deal has been agreed, but we’re still trying to finalise it. I’m trying to come to terms with it. My thoughts are with the player,” Shakespeare added.

“You identify the players and then you leave the legal bits to other people. In truth, I don’t understand it all.

“I’m not going to shift the blame to somebody, it’s not a blame culture.”

Leicester City are 15th in the EPL standings after three games.