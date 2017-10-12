Shakespeare: Iheanacho Is Stronger, Fitter For Leicester Battles

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has stated that Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho is in good shape ahead of Monday’s clash against West Brom in the English Premier League.

Shakespeare is banking on Iheanacho’s return to full fitness to halt the dwindling fortunes of his side this season.

Iheanacho’s start at Leicester City this season was blighted by a toe injury but the 21-year-old looks ready to make his second start for Leicester in Monday’s clash at the King Power Stadium.

“I am hopeful, we are now getting a fully fit squad back. There will be competition for places. We need that. We only have a few injuries now,” Shakespeare told Leicester Mercury.

“Iheanacho has started to look stronger and fitter in training.”

Iheanacho’s only start was against Huddersfield but he has made four substitute apearances as he pushes for a more prominent role in the team. The former Manchester City was an unused substitute for the Super Eagles in Saturday’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Zambia which sealed Nigeria’s place at Russia 2018.

Shakespeare also believes his side are on the right track to start a winning streak but insists the Foxes must adapt well during games.

Leicester City suffered defeats to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool but beat Brighton and drew with Huddersfield and Bournemouth away from home in their opening seven games to record five points from a possible of 21.

“If we want to change shape and be adaptable during games it is nice to have that,” he added.

“We have been in all the games this season. Of course there are some where the opposition have dominated possession, but ultimately we have given everyone a game.

“If we can turn some of those performances into points then we will be okay.”a

