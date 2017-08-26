Shakespeare: Leicester City Didn’t Defend Well Vs Man United

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare admits his team must improve while defending set pieces following their 2-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Leicester suffered their second defeat of the season as goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Maroune Fellaini sealed the three points for United.

“I think we frustrated them for large parts of the game,” Shakespeare said in his post-match reaction.

“When you come to Old Trafford in the form they are in, they will have big moments. We had our moments too but could not see the game through.

“Set pieces are our Achilles heel at the moment. We need to organise and set better.”

Shakespeare admitted that United’s opener by Rashford affected his team mentally after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Romelu Lukaku’s penalty.

“It was a harsh penalty but a great save form Kasper Schmeichel,” Shakespeare added. “To go 1-0 down, it knocked a bit of spirit from us. Disappointed in the overall result, but we were nice and solid for large parts.

“You have to be disciplined, you know what the opposition’s strengths are. We tried to attack in the second half.

“Harry Maguire was carrying a knock but was desperate to play, he was solid.”