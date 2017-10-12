Shakespeare: Ndidi, Vardy Fit For Leicester Vs West Brom

By James Agberebi: Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is fit to face West Brom in the English Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Ndidi picked up a knock late in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against Chipolopolo of Zambia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo last Saturday.

The win saw the Eagles qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a game to spare.

But Shakespeare, who also gave reports on other players struggling for fitness, dismissed talk of any serious injury to Ndidi, stating he is fit for the clash against the Baggies.

“Jamie Vardy has fully recovered from his hip problem,” Shakespeare said in Thursday’s press conference.

“He had the injections straight after the Bournemouth game. He was given a bit of time away because he wasn’t able to do anything.

“But he has trained fully this week every day and he has looked sharp. I am really pleased to report there are no ill effects from that. Going forward for us and the national team, if selected, he is back.

“It is always a strange week international week but playing Monday has helped us this time in terms of getting everyone back and getting a clean bill of health.

“There was a scare about Wilfred Ndidi but it was only cramp. He trained today (Thursday) fully. He is fine, no problems there.

“Ben [Chilwell] has trained today. He was a concern. It was against Liverpool when he took a dead leg.

“It was a swelling on the knee, which they took a precaution on, and I am grateful to England for doing that. He has been working indoors but has trained fully today. He is available for Monday.”

Shakespeare however ruled out Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) for the Monday game, as they continue their recovery from injury.

He added: “All the internationals have returned with a good clean bill of health. In terms of injuries, Robert Huth and Matty James are longer term and won’t be available for Monday.”

Leicester are currently 17th on five points, one place above the relegation zone in the league table.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.