Shola Ameobi Inducted Into Newcastle United Hall Of Fame

By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles forward, Shola Ameobi, has been inducted into the Newcastle United Foundation’s Hall of Fame, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Ameobi was inducted along with former England international, Les Ferdinand at the Charity’s annual dinner on Tuesday.

Ameobi and Ferdinand joined a host of legendary figures already inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn, Bob Moncur, Peter Beardsley, Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

Their inclusion was announced at the 125 Years United Dinner in Exhibition Park, which was themed to celebrate Newcastle United’s 125th anniversary season.

The 36-year-old Ameobi spent 14 years at Newcastle United and scored 53 goals in 312 appearances.

The forward who represented England at youth levels was part of Nigeria squad to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He is currently on the books of English League two outfit, Notts County.

