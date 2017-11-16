Shorunmu Calls For Caution Over Yearnings For Enyeama Recall

21

Shorunmu Calls For Caution Over Yearnings For Enyeama Recall

By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, says Vincent Enyeama should not be forced into making a return to international football for Nigeria with the massive public demand for his recall, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎
Enyeama retired from international football  in 2015 after falling out with erstwhile handler of the team, Sunday Oliseh.
 There has however been  strong calls in some quarters for his recall amidst  uninspiring performances by the duo of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi  in recent game despite the goalkeeper’s  insistence that he will  only accept to be part of the team  only if he is fit.
“The coach (Gernot Rohr) has the right to invite whoever he deems fit to the Super Eagles but I don’t think it will be right to force Vincent to make a return,” Shorunmu told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“Vincent has the right to decide if he is ready to come back or not, and  I like his position on the issue.
“He is a  quality goalkeeper, but  he must be match fit to show his potential. Like I said, everything rest with the coach who decides who plays for the team.”
Enyeama is Nigeria’s most capped player of all time with 101 caps.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Shorunmu: Ezenwa Good Enough As Super Eagles World Cup No.1
  2. Shorunmu Warns Rohr: Let Enyeama Be!
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Rohr Will Drop Akpeyi From Cameroon Clash, Won’t Recall Enyeama
  4. INTERVIEW: Shorunmu On 2000 AFCON Memories, Nigeria Vs Cameroon, Akpeyi, Enyeama, Ikeme
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 21
  • God'spower EBhohimen 3 hours

    Don’t mind him, we need enyeama back.

    Reply
  • Mubarak Audu 3 hours

    We need him

    Reply
  • Olorunfemi S. James 3 hours

    We don’t need him 4 now may be next season

    Reply
  • Parry Eromosele Oyakhire 3 hours

    If naija had not qualified we wouldnt be hearing abt eyeama recall. let those who play the qualifier go to the world cup. as for me nobody should be allow to reep where he did not sow

    Reply
    • Olatunji Yusuf 3 hours

      Bro. let’s not deceive ourself, during the qualifier non of our keeper is tested except ikeme in the first match against zambia plus that ezenwa that u are shouting u can see how good he is against algeria in the return leg when he was just dancing like a comedian! pls enyeama 1, uzoho 2, to complete 3 the coach can choose btw akpeyi and ezenwa

      Reply
    • Lukpata Steven Ik 2 hours

      hahahahahahaha play which qualifier Abeg forget it we are talking about something serious u say this is word cup is concern we some of us who have the spirit of football we don’t want to die by heart attack so none of them have the quality to keep eagle in the world cup

      Reply
    • Don Emmason Samuel 2 hours

      Oga world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows, we want to go beyond round of 16

      Reply
    • Lukpata Steven Ik 2 hours

      thank u bro yusuf just take a look at the game against Algeria that corner kick alone has all the proof that Azawa is not qualified

      Reply
    • Lukpata Steven Ik 2 hours

      not to talk about playing in the world cup

      Reply
  • Olamilekan Ayobami 3 hours

    When are we ever going to learn from our past mistakes? Why force a man who doesn’t show interest for a return?

    We are indeed so funny in Nigeria, despite the performance and selfless services rendered by the Ezenwa during the qualifiers, we still rate Enyema who has not been playing competitive football for a while above him, this is not to say Enyema isn’t good, he is, but then there’s time for everything . For my money, Enyema should be left alone, thereby giving young talents the opportunity to flourish. All the young Nigerian keepers need is mentorship and good psychologist to help keep their head high come 2018.

    Reply
  • Runcie Ugwoeru 3 hours

    Enyeama is simply d best we need to recall him, experience matters

    Reply
  • Adedotun Adekunle Yuzkho 3 hours

    Call him back after world cup

    Reply
  • Don Emmason Samuel 2 hours

    It’s behooves us to elude sentiment and return Enyeama if we wish to go beyond round of 16, world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows

    Reply
  • Chuky 43 mins

    Why is shorumu so worried about enyiamas return, what has enyiama done to you, I bet you are one of the people clamouring for ekpeyi, and he has desgraced you twice now. Can’t you see that we need a stable hand in our post for the world cup.i will say it again, if the chief coach feels that enyiama is in good shape for the world please sir go ahead and call him up, we need experience in our last line of defence…..

    Reply
  • Paschal Good 1 hour

    That guy Vincent Enyeama needs to be back on….
    He’s got world cup Experience

    Reply
  • Musbau Kelani 1 hour

    Yes I agree with Ike shorunmu,100%. The present eagles are very united and purposeful,with all due respect to enyeama, I still believe,he had his time, which was fruitful for the country and his career.
    Give the young upcoming talent a chance and they also will prove their worth and dedication. Nigeria made Vincent, and I bet you we got enough talent that need to be expose for the world to see,.lastly do you think the inclusion of Vincent to the world cup team will win us the world cup in Russia?.

    Reply
  • Nicolsen 13 mins

    Is Shorumu blind, cant he see that our post is empty..

    Reply
  • Seun 15 mins

    World cup is not a stage where players are experimented or tried. So far, Nigerians have confirmed that the likes of Ezenwa & Akpeyi have given their best in all the matches they were opportuned to feature but as it stands, their best won’t be enough for the team at the w/cup. We need a quality & experienced goal keeper to man the post & coordinate the defence. This is where we need Vincent Enyeama & Carl Ikeme. It is either we parade our best legs in Russia & get applauded when we are knocked out or go with rookies as goal keepers & get punished by lowly rated team. The choice is ours.

    Reply
  • Gabriel TC. 26 mins

    It’s amazing how often people interfere unnecessarily. In Nigeria, every body is a Coach, football analyst, footballer and every thing.
    Recall Enyeama bcos of experience, leave history aside. when last did Enyeama keep? What is his present Club? and how has he being performing presently?

    Ike Shorunmu is our Goalkeeper trainer, Rohr is the senior Coach of the Super Eagles and they all know what to do. These people have put on their search lite for the third Goalie before time. We are now giving applause to Francis Uzoho. Please, let’s move on and leave the past.
    President Mugabe must not remain in power when you and I know that his mental alertness can no longer meet up with the present administrative demands.
    Thank you all.

    Reply
  • Temitope Adeola 60 mins

    I feel the like of Ike Shoronmu is part of the reason Enyeama left Eagles but the point is the coach want him. I guess you don’t read body language. The coach want him and that is all. When Ike shoronmu becomes the coach of super eagles he can decide who comes in.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *