Shorunmu Calls For Caution Over Yearnings For Enyeama Recall

By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, says Vincent Enyeama should not be forced into making a return to international football for Nigeria with the massive public demand for his recall, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Enyeama retired from international football in 2015 after falling out with erstwhile handler of the team, Sunday Oliseh.

There has however been strong calls in some quarters for his recall amidst uninspiring performances by the duo of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi in recent game despite the goalkeeper’s insistence that he will only accept to be part of the team only if he is fit.

“The coach (Gernot Rohr) has the right to invite whoever he deems fit to the Super Eagles but I don’t think it will be right to force Vincent to make a return,” Shorunmu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Vincent has the right to decide if he is ready to come back or not, and I like his position on the issue.

“He is a quality goalkeeper, but he must be match fit to show his potential. Like I said, everything rest with the coach who decides who plays for the team.”

Enyeama is Nigeria’s most capped player of all time with 101 caps.

