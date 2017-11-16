Shorunmu Calls For Caution Over Yearnings For Enyeama Recall

By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, says Vincent Enyeama should not be forced into making a return to international football for Nigeria with the massive public demand for his recall, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Enyeama retired from international football in 2015 after falling out with erstwhile handler of the team, Sunday Oliseh.
There has however been strong calls in some quarters for his recall amidst uninspiring performances by the duo of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi in recent game despite the goalkeeper’s insistence that he will only accept to be part of the team only if he is fit.
“The coach (Gernot Rohr) has the right to invite whoever he deems fit to the Super Eagles but I don’t think it will be right to force Vincent to make a return,” Shorunmu told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“Vincent has the right to decide if he is ready to come back or not, and I like his position on the issue.
“He is a quality goalkeeper, but he must be match fit to show his potential. Like I said, everything rest with the coach who decides who plays for the team.”
Enyeama is Nigeria's most capped player of all time with 101 caps.
COMMENTS
Don’t mind him, we need enyeama back.
We need him
We don’t need him 4 now may be next season
If naija had not qualified we wouldnt be hearing abt eyeama recall. let those who play the qualifier go to the world cup. as for me nobody should be allow to reep where he did not sow
Bro. let’s not deceive ourself, during the qualifier non of our keeper is tested except ikeme in the first match against zambia plus that ezenwa that u are shouting u can see how good he is against algeria in the return leg when he was just dancing like a comedian! pls enyeama 1, uzoho 2, to complete 3 the coach can choose btw akpeyi and ezenwa
hahahahahahaha play which qualifier Abeg forget it we are talking about something serious u say this is word cup is concern we some of us who have the spirit of football we don’t want to die by heart attack so none of them have the quality to keep eagle in the world cup
Oga world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows, we want to go beyond round of 16
thank u bro yusuf just take a look at the game against Algeria that corner kick alone has all the proof that Azawa is not qualified
not to talk about playing in the world cup
When are we ever going to learn from our past mistakes? Why force a man who doesn’t show interest for a return?
We are indeed so funny in Nigeria, despite the performance and selfless services rendered by the Ezenwa during the qualifiers, we still rate Enyema who has not been playing competitive football for a while above him, this is not to say Enyema isn’t good, he is, but then there’s time for everything . For my money, Enyema should be left alone, thereby giving young talents the opportunity to flourish. All the young Nigerian keepers need is mentorship and good psychologist to help keep their head high come 2018.
Good comment bro, but mybe after the world Cup for world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows
Enyeama is simply d best we need to recall him, experience matters
Call him back after world cup
It’s behooves us to elude sentiment and return Enyeama if we wish to go beyond round of 16, world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows
Why is shorumu so worried about enyiamas return, what has enyiama done to you, I bet you are one of the people clamouring for ekpeyi, and he has desgraced you twice now. Can’t you see that we need a stable hand in our post for the world cup.i will say it again, if the chief coach feels that enyiama is in good shape for the world please sir go ahead and call him up, we need experience in our last line of defence…..
That guy Vincent Enyeama needs to be back on….
He’s got world cup Experience
Yes I agree with Ike shorunmu,100%. The present eagles are very united and purposeful,with all due respect to enyeama, I still believe,he had his time, which was fruitful for the country and his career.
Give the young upcoming talent a chance and they also will prove their worth and dedication. Nigeria made Vincent, and I bet you we got enough talent that need to be expose for the world to see,.lastly do you think the inclusion of Vincent to the world cup team will win us the world cup in Russia?.
Is Shorumu blind, cant he see that our post is empty..
World cup is not a stage where players are experimented or tried. So far, Nigerians have confirmed that the likes of Ezenwa & Akpeyi have given their best in all the matches they were opportuned to feature but as it stands, their best won’t be enough for the team at the w/cup. We need a quality & experienced goal keeper to man the post & coordinate the defence. This is where we need Vincent Enyeama & Carl Ikeme. It is either we parade our best legs in Russia & get applauded when we are knocked out or go with rookies as goal keepers & get punished by lowly rated team. The choice is ours.
It’s amazing how often people interfere unnecessarily. In Nigeria, every body is a Coach, football analyst, footballer and every thing.
Recall Enyeama bcos of experience, leave history aside. when last did Enyeama keep? What is his present Club? and how has he being performing presently?
Ike Shorunmu is our Goalkeeper trainer, Rohr is the senior Coach of the Super Eagles and they all know what to do. These people have put on their search lite for the third Goalie before time. We are now giving applause to Francis Uzoho. Please, let’s move on and leave the past.
President Mugabe must not remain in power when you and I know that his mental alertness can no longer meet up with the present administrative demands.
Thank you all.
I feel the like of Ike Shoronmu is part of the reason Enyeama left Eagles but the point is the coach want him. I guess you don’t read body language. The coach want him and that is all. When Ike shoronmu becomes the coach of super eagles he can decide who comes in.