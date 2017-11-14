Shorunmu: Ezenwa Good Enough As Super Eagles World Cup No.1

By Adeboye Amosu:
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu believes Ikechukwu Ezenwa has what it takes to be in goal for the team at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup despite calls for the recall of the retired Vincent Enyeama, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.
Ezenwa has been favoured ahead of the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Dele Ajiboye in recent games for the Super Eagles.
He was in goal in the home and away fixtures World Cup qualifying fixtures against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the qualifiers Zambia and Algeria.
The FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper came under criticism for his poor display in last Friday’s fixture against Algeria with some already clamouring for the return of the experienced Enyeama ahead of the World Cup.
But Shorunmu, the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper at the 2002 World Cup finals in South Korea and Japan, insists the former junior international is good enough to maintain his position between the sticks at the mundial.
“Footballers have off days and I don’t think it is fair for anyone to crucify Ezenwa on the basis of his performance in just one game,” former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Shorunmu told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“He did well in all the previous games and we need to encourage him and not castigate him.
"I believe he has all the ability to become even better that is if we all give him our support and not crucify him."
COMMENTS
He isn’t good.
Those our ex international don’t want super eagles progress.
I tell u my brother
I love your view.
The guy is not good enough to be Nigeria’s No I goalkeeper in Russia.
Let’s call back Vincent, we need him now.
U pray they will listen to you my brother.
Ezenwa Is Nt Good Enough For World Cup,i Surport Enyama’s Call Back
He is good enough
Lmaoo
World cup isn’t for babies. Under no pressure. Because we already qualified. He still was awful
My stake is this E
We Need Enyanma Back
Yeah i count on him but we all Nigerians, some we hate him, but for me he is one of best keeper in Africa presently, no doubt
Ike, pls talk true oo, Ezenwa for world cup?
He has no good history he need person to be worse than him.
Could be no 3 goal keeper oo but nt first choice
I dont want to talk about dis ezenwa dat boy dont know anything pls follow Nigerian we nid Eyeama cus dat Ezenwa can not catch messi ball.
Ezenwa is good my dear but he is not our best for now. Vincent is our world cup goalkeeper.
MY fellow Nigeria’s we need Vincent Eyeama back he is more experience then Ezenwa,pls don’t fellow the statement of Shorunma ,
Eyeama is not fit
How do you know that sir? You need to follow recent news o beside, world cup is not tomorrow we still have about six months. We don’t need to be divided on this matter, the love of Nigeria should be the focus.
I disagree
I can see tribalism creeping into the comments made on these pages and elsewhere. But, one thing is certain. Nigeria has a goalkeeping crisis right now. Ezenwa has not been consistently convincing. But neither has Dan Akpeyi, and Uzoho is an untested greenhorn. We have 6 months to go before Russia and by that time Nigeria will know better who should be the number one keeper. The problem is that Carl Ikeme is very unlikely to come back from blood cancer treatment. Enyeama, from what we have seen in the past decade is a good goalkeeper; but recall that just before the Brazil World Cup in 2014, Austin Ejide had displaced him, but then succumbed to injury. I think we have to listen to what our former goalkeepers are saying, and Ike Shorunmu’s views must be respected and considered
David Joshua,u disagree? oya wetin u want make wee do?
Whatever Ike is smoking must be prime time. Ezenwa in goal at the WorldCup! You’ve gotta be kidding me.
One area some Nigerians are getting it wrong is Ezenwa is one of the best goal keepers we have for now. Probably we are going to world cup with three goalkeepers ,minus Ezenwa where are the three? Enyema’s coming back he gave some conditions which many of us may not welcome. Mind you Nigeria cannot hire Buffon, goalkeeper trainers can concentrate on the areas that Ezenwa is not perfect, before the world cup he may be okay, even with Enyema we still need him & Uzoho etc..
I believe dele ajiboye is best if karl ikemeh not fit
ike the the facts remain we need enyeama back hw u compaire ezennwa with vincent enyeama for God sake …..plsss we need enyeama 4 cryinout loud abeg
No I disagree for that the guy is not good enough to represent country in word cup, we need enyeama
ike the facts remain we need enyeama back hw can u compaire ezennwa with vincent enyeama for God sake …..plsss we need enyeama 4 cryinout loud abeg he has the confidence and experience in world cup so my fellow nigerians compare and contrast vicent and ezenwa haaaaa nawa ooooooo
enyama na d best goalkeeper for now
Ezenwa is all we have. Let others fall behind.
Let’s try Uzoho
and that same one match was used to judge Akpeyi before Ezenwa got d nod. God just use that match to open is yanse before we go to world cup… Nigerian and their sentiment. d guy is not good enough as first choice for world cup let not deceive ourself. even d coach already knew that. We need a good option or better still thorough work sud be done on him before d mundial proper if he is to be number one.