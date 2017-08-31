Shorunmu: Ezenwa Will Come Good For Eagles

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has backed Gernot Rohr’s choice of Ikechukwu Ezenwa to man the goal, in the unavailability of injured Daniel Akpeyi, when the team confront the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Friday’s first leg of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers double header in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Rohr on Wednesday revealed during his pre-match press conference in Uyo that Ezenwa will start the game as as reward for his impressive performance for Home Eagles team during the African Nations Championship qualifications while also admitting it is a huge blow for Akpeyi who is will not be involved.

Shorunmu opines that Rohr’s choice of Ezenwa was the best in view of the wealth of experience of the former junior international goalkee‎per.

“Any player called up to the senior national team has a measure of quality and can do great things for the countr. So Ezenwa’s choice to stand in for Akpeyi will not boomerang,” Shorunmu told Completesportnigeria.com.‎

“He just needs to be calm and I believe he will not disappoint.”

Ezenwa also stated during the pre-match press conference that his experience since he earned his first ever call up in 2015 will count for him in the game.

He said: “I’ve gathered a lot of experience from Carl Ikeme and Daniel Akpeyi and I will make use of it against Cameroon.”

Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye has been called up as a replacement for injured Daniel Akpeyi ahead of the double header against the reigning African Champions, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles are yet to lose a game in the World Cup Qualifiers, winning both their game against Zambia and Algeria to gain the six maximum points, four more than second-placed Cameroon.