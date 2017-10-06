Siasia: I’m In Uyo To Support Eagles To Qualify For 2018 World Cup

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Former Nigeria coach, Samson Siasia, is one of the ex-internationals who have arrived in Uyo to root for the Super Eagles to beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Siasia, who led Nigeria’s U-23 Dream Team to the last Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil where they won bronze, arrived in Uyo Friday evening from Abuja where he has been focusing on his Academy.

Siasia told Completesportsnigeria.com that he decided to travel to Uyo to support the Super Eagles against Zambia in their bid to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.‎

“I am a Nigerian and I have decided to travel to Uyo just like every other Nigerians, to support the Super Eagles in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in Russia,” the former Nantes FC of France striker told Completesportsnigeria.com

“I believe the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup, if we can all give them our support and believe in them.”

Nigeria top Group B with ten points from four games and need an outright win over Zambia who are on seven points, to qualify for the Russia 2018 before the last day of the qualifiers.

