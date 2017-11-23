Silva Upbeat Watford Will Improve When Success, Other Injured Players Regain Full Fitness

Watford boss Marco Silva is banking on the return of Nigeria forward Isaac Success and the club’s other injured players to help improve the fortunes of the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Success has been out of action for weeks now due to a leg injury and has not featured much for the Hornets this season.

”Competition for places will be even fiercer once, in time, Younès Kaboul, Isaac Success, Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart are restored to full fitness,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“We’ll see what happens in the next weeks.

“I hope as soon as possible as they are important players for us. I want everybody ready to play and ready to compete so then I can take my decision [on who starts].

“When they come back, it will be very good for us as a team. We can improve. We are stronger with all our players ready to play. I need to have problems in my head, in my mind to decide the starting XI. I’m sure we’ll improve when those players come back.”

Watford sit in eight position in the Premier League table and will face Newcastle United on Saturday.

