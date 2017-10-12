Silva Warns Success To Behave Well Or Risk Watford Career

Watford manager Marco Silva has told Nigeria international, Isaac Success, to prove he deserves a future at the English Premier League side following his recent off the pitch trouble.

The Super Eagles striker who was not called up for the recent 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon and Zambia, was reportedly arrested recently after an alleged bust-up with four prostitutes whom he accused of short-changing him to the tune of £2,000.

Silver, according to a report in Dailymail was not happy with the situation which is capable of giving the club bad image.

“The player and everyone knows the obligations at this club and he knows the rules,’ Silva told Daily Mail, but would not reveal whether Watford would discipline the forward.

“Of course, people who love football don’t like this situation. Football is his life. He needs to be careful – everyone needs to be careful – and know the right way. What we are talking about is one situation in September.”

Despite the allegations which the striker’s representattive have denied, Silver vowed to keep encouraging Success following his improvement at the club.

‘I’m really happy with his improvement. He has not played more minutes as I had to make different changes in games due to injuries. I am happy with his progress and the player is starting to understand what my way is and what he needs to do to have minutes,” he remarked.

‘Our obligation is to put the player in the right way. But you can’t do this every time. He is a young player and he knows.’

Success joined Watford for £12million from Spanish club Granada in August 2016, but scored just once in 19 appearances for the Hornets last term.

