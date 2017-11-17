Simeone Rules Out Everton Job, Restates Allegiance To Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Everton job in England, pledging instead to stay with the La Liga side for the next couple of years.

Speculations have been rife that Everton were considering an audacious approach for the Argentine to replace sacked Ronald Koeman but he’s admitted that though he was close to quitting Atletico after their Champions League final loss to city rivals Real in 2016, he’s resolved to see out his current contract which is expected to run out in 2020.

“As I’ve said on various occasions, my future is tied to Atletico Madrid and they are going to have to put up with me for the next couple of years at least. I’m absolutely sure about that,” he told a news conference.

Simeone also doused rumours about the alleged unrest of star striker Antoine Antoine who’s been reportedto have agreed a €90million switch to Barcelona at the end of the season.

“To be honest with you, he’s fine,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation – the other day, they took the team photo just as he was leaving to take up his position on the pitch. It makes it seem that he doesn’t want to be in the photo. I can understand journalists’ take on it – but he always does that.

“He’s the most skilful player we have the most important player we have in attack. What I see in Griezmann is enthusiasm. The team is enjoying a good league campaign but we haven’t seen Griezmann’s best moment yet. And that’s what I’m really looking forward to.”

