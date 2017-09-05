Simeone Signs New Three Year Atletico Madrid Deal

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, has signed a new three year deal at the club.

“Diego Pablo @Simeone renews for two seasons!” a tweet on the official handle of Atletico Madrid reads.

The Argentine international had been heavily linked with a switch away from the club with Italian giants, Inter Milan, interested.

Simeone won the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, Europa League and UEFA Cup with Atletico Madrid since he arrived in 2011.

So far, Simeone has recorded 200 wins drawn 67 and lost 54 in the 321 games he has managed.