Simeone Wary Of Morata, Hazard Threat As Atletico Host Chelsea

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone believes Alvaro Morata will be difficult to curtail in the club’s Champions League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Group C game will be Simeone’s 50th Champions League match in charge.

“Morata is a very important player,” Simeone told reporters.

“He has great movement in the box, he knows how to play with his back to goal and can keep the ball.

“He will perform really well at Chelsea alongside players like Willian, [Eden] Hazard and Pedro.”

Atletico midfielder Koke said: “There are many Spanish players at Chelsea and they are scoring goals like my friend Morata. Everything he touches is hitting the back of the net.

“Let’s hope they do not have a good day tomorrow (Wednesday).”‘

Read Also: Conte Seeks To End Spanish Dominance Of Champions League, Praises Morata

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.