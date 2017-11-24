Simon, Awoniyi On Target As Gent Outscore Mouscron

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target for Gent who defeated visiting Mouscron 3-1 in the Belgian top flight on Friday.

Mouscron’s goal was scored by Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who is on loan from Liverpool.

Simon put Gent 1-0 up in the 29th minute but Awoniyi equalised for Mouscron on 35 minutes.

Gent went 2-1 up thanks to Yuya Kubo’s 39th minute goal before Dylan Bronn sealed the win for the home side on 74 minutes.

The goal was Simon’s fourth in 13 league appearances, while Awoniyi’s goal was also his fourth in 14 league games played.

Also in action for Gent were Anderson Esiti and Samuel Kalu. Kalu was later replaced with 15 minutes remaining.

The win took Gent to sixth on 22 points in the 16-team league table. Mouscron occupy 11th spot on 19 points.

Read Also: Umar Stars As Osmanlispor Return To Winning Ways

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.