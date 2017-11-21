Simon Excited To Return To Gent Action After Injury-Induced Lay-off

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, has expressed his delight returning to action for KAA Gent after being sidelined with injury.

Simon returned to Gent’s starting line-up in their 3-0 away win against Lokeren, playing 90 minutes.

‎He missed Gent’s 1-0 home win against Uche Agbo’s Standard Liege du to the injury.

Moses was also unavailable for the Super Eagles’ last Group B match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Algeria in Constantine on November 10, and the friendly game against Argentina four days later.

Commenting on his return, Simon thanked his Gent teammates and the fans for being there for him while out injured.

“Good to be back. Big thanks to all buffalo fans and most especially to my teammates for your never ceasing support,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

