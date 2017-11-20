Simon Fires Back At Former Gent Coach Over Criticism

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has taken a slight dig at his former coach at Gent, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, as he reflected on his time at the club under the current Anderlecht manager.

Simon, who made a return to action on Sunday in Gent’s 2-1 win over Lokoren 10 days after being ruled due to a toe injury, told voetbalnieuws.be that Vanhaezebrouck’s exit from Gent gave him more freedom to play for the Buffaloes.

Vanhaezebrouck signed Moses from Slovakia side AS Trencin in 2015 and Gent won the Belgian title the same year.

“He (Vanhaezebrouck) will always remind me of how much I earn when I make mistakes, that I have to justify the salary I earn,” Simon told voetbalnieuws.be.

According to the report, Simon earns €200,000 per year.

The Nigerian international has scored three goals in 12 games so far this season.

Vanhaezebrouck only last week had earlier defended his decision to play Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru as a winger, insisting that the 20-year-old was npt ready to lead the club’s attack.

