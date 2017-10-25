​By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria winger Moses Simon scored two spot kicks in the first half while in action for Gent who defeated Eupen 3-0 in the Belgian top flight on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The brace took Simon’s goal tally to three in the Belgian Jupiler League this season.

His compatriots Anderson Esiti and Samuel Kalu were both in action for the whole match as Gent moved up to 12th in the Belgian league table with 13 points from 12 games.

Moses has made 10 league appearances, Esiti has played 11 of Gent’s 12 league games this term with a goal while Samuel has scored three goals and provided three assists in nine appearamces in the league.

At the King Power Stadium also on Tuesday night, Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal for the Leicester City and set up the Foxes’ second as they defeated Leeds United 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Iheanacho, making only his third start for Leicester curled a left-footed shot into the far corner three minutes after Pablo Hernandez had handed the hosts the lead. Further goals from Algerian pair of Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez sealed the win.

The 21-year-old Iheanacho was replaced in the 81st minute by Jamie Vardy. His compatriots Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi were unused substitutes.

In the Dutch KNVB Beker, Fortuna Sittard advanced to the next round of the competition defeating Go Ahead Eagles 3-0. Goals from Lars Hutten, Mickael Malsa and Wessel Dammers secured a comfortable win for Sunday Oliseh’s side.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.