Simon ‘Incredibly Proud’ About Super Eagles’ World Cup Ticket

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Moses Simon is relishing the chance to represent Nigeria at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles confirmed their place at next year’s World Cup after pipping African qualifying Group B opponent Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in Uyo last Saturday.

Simon was in action for the Eagles against Zambia before going off for goal hero Alex Iwobi.

The win took the Eagles to 13 points, six ahead of Zambia who remain second on seven points, while Cameroon (six points) and Algeria (one point) are third and fourth respectively.

Speaking after Gent beat Waasland-Beveren 2-0 in the Belgian top flight on Saturday, Simon said he is eager to feature at the World Cup just like every other player.

“I’m very happy,” Simon told Gent’s official website.

“The World Cup is the biggest football tournament everyone wants to play. I am therefore incredibly proud that I can play for my country.”

Simon was involved in Gent’s two goals scored by compatriot Samuel Kalu in the win against Waasland-Beveren.

Despite not finding the back of the net so far this season, Simon said the victory (against Waasland-Beveren) was more important than him scoring.

He said: “It was an important match for us, for the coach but also for the supporters. But we knew what we had to do and we showed that.

“The last matches we did not really have luck , but against Waasland, things went well.

“I just played my game, maybe I was a bit free than before. I could have scored, yes. But for me, that is not necessary. The victory is more important.”

And ahead of their next league clash against Abduljeleel Ajagun’s Kortrijk, Simon said their aim is to secure the three points.

He added: “We will take all the positive from the game against Waasland ahead of next week. We always go for victory in every match.”

