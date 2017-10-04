Simon: Super Eagles Will Do Everything To Beat Zambia

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Moses missed the first training session of the Super Eagles on Tuesday after arriving late to the Super Eagles Ibom Le Meridian Hotel camp Tuesday evening.

“Victory is what everyone needs on Saturday,” Simon told the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We know the importance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. My colleagues will push with everything we have to get the results.

Simon who was on target for the Super Eagles in their last game against Cameroon in Yaounde urged Uyo fans to wear green and white to the stadium on Saturday to cheer the team to victory.

Gent forward Moses Simon has stated in clear terms that the Super Eagles will push for victory when they take on Zambia on matchday 5 in Group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers in Uyo on Saturday,reports.