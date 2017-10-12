Simon: My Toughest World Cup Qualifying Game, Russia 2018 Target

By Johnny Edward: Gent winger Moses Simon has picked the Super Eagles 1-1 draw away to Cameroon in Yaounde as the toughest game for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners during the World Cup qualifying series so far, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Simon featured in all five African qualifying Group B games and scored in the Yaounde fixture against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, three days after Nigeria had walloped Hugo Broos side 4-0 in Uyo in early September.

“The game against Cameroon was the toughest because they were more defensive unlike how open they were in the game which we won 4-0 in Uyo,” Simon told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It was going to be difficult defeating them again and that was why that point was crucial to our qualification.”

The 22-year-old Simon is also confident that the Super Eagles can surpass their best feat of a second round finish in Russia next year.

“We can match our best record or even go further but we must be ready for the World Cup,” he added.

“We have experienced players and talented ones as well playing in Europe so this will help in acheiving our dream.”

Having played under four different Super Eagles coaches (Stephen Keshi, Sunday Oliseh, Samson Siasia and Gernot Rohr ) since making his debut in 2015, the Gent star believes the team has thrived under Rohr because of his warmth with the players.

“Rohr brought togethernes to the team, the mentality to win and the fighting spirit to fight for one another on the pitch which was the difference with other coaches,” Simon explained.

Moses has scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Super Eagles who have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

