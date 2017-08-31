Simon: I Want To Score Against Cameroon Again After My Friendly Match Goal

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon says he hopes to score again against Cameroon ahead of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Simon scored the Super Eagles’ second goal in a 3-0 friendly win against Cameroon in 2015 in Belgium. The Eagles other scorers were Efe Ambrose and Odion Ighalo.

Looking forward to Friday’s clash, Simon who is expected to feature against Cameroon in Friday’s qualifier however pointed out that the ultimate will be the three points for the Eagles.

“Of course!, if I have the opportunity but the most important thing is about the team getting the maximum three points,” Simon told cafonline.com in an interview when asked if he fancied scoring against the Indomitable Lions again. ‎

He added : “It is not only about me scoring; it is for us to win on Friday in Uyo because that would be good for our aspiration of qualifying for the World Cup.

“Our expectation is to win in order to boost our chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia. The most important thing for us as a team is to win and nothing more.”

Simon stated that the quality of players invited for the game against Cameroon gives him so much confidence that Super Eagles will win, but admitted out that they respect them as African champions.

He said: “My confidence comes from the general attitude of the team; as well as our quality as a team and I have so much belief in this team that we can do it.

“We were not at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon when Cameroon won the trophy but we have respect for them as the African champions. We have to give everything that we have when we are going to play against them. We have to play together as a team. I believe we have a very good squad with the calibre of players we have in the team right now.”

And on the return of John Mikel Obi following an injury layoff, Simon said: “We are happy to always have him around because he’s the leader. His presence alone is a great boost to the team and it will motivate us as well. We want the fans to come out to support us to win this important match on Friday . We want to keep our mind and eyes on the match in Uyo. Thereafter, we can talk about the return match in Yaounde. What Nigerians should expect from us on Friday is victory.”

The Eagles go into the qualifiers top of Group B on six points after two games while Cameroon are on two points from the same number of games.

Zambia and Algeria have one point each and are third and fourth respectively.